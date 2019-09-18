Navratri 2019: Navami is the last day of Navratri and is very significant as this is the last day of performing all the rituals. Check Navami Date, Puja Time, Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, here.

Navratri 2019: Navratri is one of the most auspicious and grand festival of India. It has special significance in the Hindu community and Hindus all over the world celebrate this festival with utmost joy and devotion. Navratri signifies worship of Goddess Durga and 9 avatars of Maa Durga, that’s why Navratri lasts for 9 nights. This festival is celebrated two times in a year one is pre-monsoon that is at the time of April and second is post-monsoon that is at the tied September- October. Post monsoon Navratri, Sharda Navratri has major significance.

Navratri as the words indicates, it is the festival that is celebrated in the time span of 9 nights and 10 days. Hindus celebrate this auspicious occasion by fasting for nine days as by fasting they show their respect and devotion to Ma Durga. This festival also symbolizes the worship and respect towards the feminine powers of the country.

As every Hindu festival is celebrated with one reason and story Navrati is also celebrated because Goddess Durga killed the very power demon Mahishasur and saved all the Gods and Universe form the evils of the demon.

Navratri 2019: Maha Navami Puja Time, Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat

Navami Tithi starts – 10:54 AM on October 06, 2019

Navami Tithi ends – 12:38 PM on October 07, 2019

Navratri 2019: Maha Navmi Puja vidhi

On this day Kanya pooja is the major ritual in which people invites Girls to their house and treat them as symbols of Maa Durga and give them offerings like fruits, halwa poori, and various other things.

In Eastern and northeastern states of India, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Pooja and people their setup pandals and establish the sculptures of Maa Durga and worship there for 9 nights and the tenth day is the day of immersion of Ma Durga. In Northern and Western states of India, it is associated with Rama Lila and it denotes the victory of Lord Rama over the devil Ravana. Everywhere with different celebrations, Navratri decodes victory of dharma and restoration of dharma.