Navratri 2019: The upcoming Navratri festival, known as Sharada Navratri will begin from September 29 to October 7, 2019. This festival is celebrated by Hindus and during these 9 days, devotees observe fast to worship the goddess Durga.

Navratri, made of two words- nav, which means nine and ratri, which means night, is celebrated across the country. There are four types of Navratri observed in the country and the upcoming Navratri is known as Sharada Navratri, which is celebrated on Pratipada tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha which typically falls in the month of September and October.

Sharada Navaratri fast holds a place of great importance in the lives of Hindu people. It is believed that Lord Ram worshipped goddess Durga to attain the victory against Ravana. It signifies the faith and belief of Hindu people in the power of goddess as they observe the fast for nine days, of course not everyone, some people also fast on day-1 of the Navratri and some on the last day. Hindus also believe that observing fast for nine long days will bless them with infinite abundance and virtue.

This year, the country will celebrate Sharada Navratri beginning from September 29 and will end on October 7 followed by Dussehra, the next day i.e. October 8, which is also known as Vijayadashami, a major Hindu festival celebrated after Sharada Navratri every year. This festival is also celebrated as the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. In this festival, people burn the effigies of Ravana following the religious rituals.

Each day of Sharada Navratri is worshipped for each manifestation of goddess Durga. The 9 manifestations of the goddess worshipped during Navratri are given in the order: Goddess Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmandal, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhatri.

Dates of Sharada Navratri 2019:

Day- 1 (Pratham)- September 29

Day- 2 (Dwitiya)- September 30

Day- 3 (Tritiya)- October 1

Day- 4 (Chaturthi)- October 2

Day- 5 (Panchami)- October 3

Day- 6 (Shashthi)- October 4

Day- 7 (Saptami)- October 5

Day- 8 (Ashtami)- October 6

Day- 9 (Navami)- October 7