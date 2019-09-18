Navratri 2019 in India: Navratri is starting this year from September 29. It is the festival of nine days in which people worship the nine manifestations of the goddess Durga. Here are the latest wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, wallpapers for Navratri 2019.

This year, Navratri is beginning from September 29. It is the festival of nine days, which holds great significance in the Hindu religion and culture. It is also one of the most ancient festivals as it celebrates the victory of Lord Ram, who worshipped goddess Durga before his battle, over Ravana. The festival of Sharada Navratri was held in its most elemental form even in prehistoric times as Maa Durga was worshipped.

In order to have the blessings of goddess Durga Shakti in human life, people of Hindu religion worship Maa Durga and all her 9 manifestations of divine femininity over nine days and nine nights. Some people observe 9-day fast and do prayers as they believe that doing this will make Maa Durga happy and she will bless them and their families for life. Also, it is believed that during these nine days, the goddess fulfills everyone’s desires.

On the occasion of Navratri 2019, here we bring you the latest wishes, SMS, quotes, messages to send to your loved ones.

Nine days

Nine recipes

Nine days

Nine holy stories

Nine days

Nine promises!

Happy Navratri 2019.

Feast and have fun

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you.

Happy Navratri 2019.

Dandiya raas and lot of fun

The festivities of Navratri have begun

May you be blessed with peace and love

By Maa Durga from heaven above

Happy Navratri 2019.

May Maa Durga empower you and your family

with her nine manifestations as of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, shakti.

Happy Navratri.

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Happy Navratri.

May this Navratri be as bright as ever

Its time to celebrate sing and dance

May Maa bless you in every way

May you get your perfect chance

Happy Navratri.