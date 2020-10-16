Navratri 2020: Here's everything you need to know about Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri and more. This year Sharad Navratri will start on October 17, 2020, and will end on October 25, 2020.

Navratri 2020 Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri List, Muhurat, and Mantra: Navratri is 9-days Hindu festival celebrated in a joyous way worshipping Goddess Durga. It is celebrated all over the country and across the world. The words ‘Nav’ meaning nine and ‘Ratri’ meaning night. Navratri is celebrated four times a year in India with Sharada Navaratri is most famous across India. This year Sharad Navratri will start on October 17, 2020, and will end on October 25, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone’s life. As the country remains under complete lockdown, the nine-day-long festival of ‘Navratri’ festival will not be as grand as each year but this hasn’t failed to dampen the spirit of devotees.

Owing to the nationwide shutdown, things would be different these time and major temples wore a deserted look. Here are puja vidhi and timings as follows:

According to Drik Panchang, the Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana marking the beginning of the nine-day festivities will take place on October 17. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi, and begins at 06.23 am until 10.12 am on October 17. Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is from 11.43 am to 12.29 pm on October 17.

The ghatasthapana of goddess requires the following items: a wide and open clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, small clay or brass pitcher, Ganga Jal for the kalash, sacred thread, scent, betel nuts, coins, five Ashoka or mango tree leaves, rice, unpeeled coconut, red cloth for the coconut, flowers and garland.

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do ghatasthapana is first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If not possible during that time, then ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. It is advised to avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatasthapana, but those are not prohibited.