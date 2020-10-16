Navratri 2020: A pandal in Kolkata will be replacing the traditional idol of Goddess Durga with that of migrant workers as a tribute to their ongoing struggles and hardships, especially during the pandemic. This Puja pandal is organised by Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala.

Navratri 2020: Amid pandemic this year all the festivals are going through a unique time of celebrations. Durga Puja is just around the corner but with social distancing and Covid-induced restrictions, West Bengal Kolkata’s famous Durga Puja fanfare would definitely look different. In a very novel and unique manner, a pandal in Kolkata will be replacing the traditional idol of Goddess Durga with that of migrant workers as a tribute to their ongoing struggles and hardships, especially during the pandemic.

This Puja pandal is organised by Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala and in a very inspiring and unconventional way would be celebrating the migrant workers. The Barisha Durga puja committee has chosen ‘relief’ as this year’s festival theme. The pain and deaths of the migrants’ workers whose visuals were beaming on television walking thousands of kilometre on their feet in scorching heat amid lockdown inspired the artist, Rintu Das and organisers to dedicate this year’s puja to them.

The goddess who would be seen in the idol would be the migrant mother braving the sun and poverty and looking for food and relief carrying her children. Apart from the main deity Durga’s idol, the other gods and goddesses, including Saraswati, Laxmi and Ganesh and Kartik have also been replaced with idols of migrant workers and their hunger-stricken children. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated Durga Puja pandals across the state through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing that the money donated by the West Bengal government to the Durga Puja Clubs should be used for improving police and public bonding, including women in community policing and procuring mask, sanitizers and face shields.