Navratri, as the name suggests, is a nine-day long festival of worship of Maa Durga. The word Navaratri in Sanskrit means 'nine nights’; it is made up of two words- nava which means nine and ratri which means nights.

Navratri is a nine-day long, auspicious festival celebrated all over India for different reasons every year. It is culturally dedicated to Goddess Durga, an exemplar of Shakti or the cosmic energy. Among all the five Navratras (Chaitra, Aashad, Ashwin, Paush and Magh) that fall in a year, Sharad Navratri is the most essential one. Apart from that, Magh, Ashadha & Paush are known as Gupt Navratris.Sharad Navratri is observed in the month of September/ October. The Navratri festival is widely commemorated throughout the country with full enthusiasm. During this 9 day festival of Navratri, the 9 manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Each manifestation of Goddess Durga exemplifies a distinctive virtue and is believed to accord spiritual and worldly fulfillment.

Navratri 2020 Dates

This year Navratri festival starts from October 17, till October 25. Ram Navami will be celebrated on 24 October. According to Hindu Panchang, Navratri festival starts from Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, which continues till Navami date.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta in Sharadiya Navratri

According to Hindu Panchang, the time of Ghata Establishment Muhurta has been told from 06:27 am to 10:13 am on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. At the same time, Abhijit Muhurta for Ghatasthapana will be from 11:44 am to 12:29 am.

Rituals to be conducted:

● Day 1 – Maa Shailputri Puja – The first form of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri represents the planet Moon. Worshipping her can help to eliminate any bad effects or omens.

● Day 2 – Maa Brahmacharini Puja – As per astrology, Maa Brahmacharini controls the planet Mars and diminishes any bad effects if worshipped with a pure heart.

● Day 3 – Maa Chandraghanta Puja – Maa Chandraghata dominates the planet Venus and offers courage and fearlessness.

● Day 4 – Maa Kushmanda Puja – Maa Kushmanda represents the planet Sun and eliminates any ill-effects in the nearby future.

● Day 5 – Maa Skandamata Puja – Maa Skand Mata represents the planet Mercury and is very compassionate towards her devotee.

● Day 6 – Maa Katyayani Puja – Jupiter planet is controlled by Maa Katyayani. She provides courage and prowess to her worshippers.

● Day 7 – Maa Kaalratri Puja – Maa Kaalratri controls the Saturn planet and symbolises valour.

● Day 8 – Maa Mahagauri Puja – Maa Mahagauri is the divine controller of planet Rahu and pacify harmful effects.

● Day 9 – Maa Siddhidatri Puja – Maa Siddhidatri dominates the planet Ketu and offers wisdom and knowledge.

Ghatasthapana is done on the first day of Navratri. It is also called Kalash Establishment. Some materials are required for this.They are;

Brass filled with water

Silver, copper or clay urn,

Water coconut

Roli or Kumkum, 5 leaves of mango,

Red cloth or chunari to wrap on coconut,

Red thread / Molly,

Whole betel nuts, whole rice and coins,

Lid and barley to cover the urn

These are the mythological methods of establishing the urn

The Kalash should be installed on the right side of the idol of Maa Durga. Place the soil inside a vessel at the place where the Kalash is to be installed, or else make a pile of soil on the ground and freeze it. Make a pile of clay in such a way that even after placing the urn on it, there is some space left. Make a swastika with roli or kumkum over the urn. Then tie Molly on the Kalash. After this, put some Ganges water in the Kalash and fill the Kalash with the rest of pure drinking water. Put a small amount of Akshat (rice), 2-4 durva grass, whole betel nut, and 1 or 2 rupees coin inside the urn filled with water and put 4-5 mango leaves around it. Then cover the urn with a lid made of clay or metal. Make a swastika on this lid too.

You have to make a swastika on this lid. Then some rice will have to be placed on that lid. Then wrap red chunri on a coconut. Tilak it and make it swastika. Place the coconut on top of the rice stack over the lid. Always keep the face of the coconut towards you no matter which direction you worship. Keep the lamp facing towards east. If the Sharadiya Navratri fast is observed then sowing barley at the left place under the urn or right in front is good.

Mantras for Puja

देवी दुर्गा के मंत्र:

सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके। शरण्ये त्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणि नमोऽस्तुते।। ॐ जयन्ती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी। दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तुते।।

देवी शैलपुत्री का पूजा मंत्र

मंत्र

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

प्रार्थना

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

स्तुति

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

देवी कालरात्रि का पूजा मंत्र

मंत्र

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

प्रार्थना

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

स्तुति

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

