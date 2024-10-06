Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, which is on October 6 2024 today, hindu devotees honor Maa Kushmanda, who is considered the creator of the universe. She is fourth form of Maa Durga's nine incarnations.

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, which is on October 6 2024 today, hindu devotees honor Maa Kushmanda, who is considered the creator of the universe. She is fourth form of Maa Durga’s nine incarnations.

On this sacred day of Navratri, let us learn the significance of Maa Durga’s fourth incarnation, Maa Kushmanda, and discover why we worship her on Day 4 of the festival.

Why Do We Worship Maa Kushmanda?

Revered on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is considered the creator of the universe. As the fourth avatar of Adi Shakti, she is believed to have formed the cosmos (Brahmanda) with her divine smile.

The name “Kushmanda” is derived from “Ku,” meaning small, “ushma,” meaning energy or warmth, and “anda,” meaning cosmic egg.

It is believed, that Maa Kushmanda brought light and energy to a void universe. Thus, providing strength to the sun, in which she is said to reside at its core.

Often depicted with eight arms, she holds symbols such as a lotus, arrow, mace, nectar jar, rosemary, and discus, and she is shown seated atop a tiger. Governing the planet Mercury, her worship is believed to bestow good health and vitality and promotes harmony by alleviating pain and sorrow.

When To Worship & Colour of the Day

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for worshiping on this day are the following:-

Brahma Muhurat: 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:06 PM to 2:53 PM

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific color, and for Maa Kushmanda, the colour orange holds special significance, as it represents positivity, warmth, and energy.

To worship Maa Kushmanda on Day 4 of Navratri, follow these steps:

1. Rise Early: Start your day during Brahma Muhurat and take a cleansing bath.

2. Wear yellow clothing for the puja.

3. Gather Puja Samagri: Ensure you have vermillion, sacred thread, sandalwood paste, and rice.

4. Offer Bhog: Prepare and offer Malpua as bhog to alleviate financial troubles and invite prosperity.

As you celebrate this auspicious day, may Maa Kushmanda bless you with health and happiness.

Must Read: Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat