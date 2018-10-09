Navratri festival falls on 10th October and will end on 18 October. Navratri is a 9-day Hindu festival, celebrated in the autumn every year. All the 9 days have a special significance for all those who celebrate this festival, devotees gather from every part of the country to pray to goddess Durga and seek blessings from her. During this auspicious season, people avoid eating garlic, onion, meat and certain kind of spices.

To make sure you don't miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have curated a list of images for you to send on the occasion of Navratri

This year Navratri festival falls on 10th October and will end on 18 October. Navratri is a 9-day Hindu festival, celebrated in the autumn every year. All the 9 days have a special significance for all those who celebrate this festival, devotees gather from every part of the country to pray to goddess Durga and seek blessings from her. During this auspicious season, people avoid eating garlic, onion, meat and certain kind of spices.

It is believed that Lord Shiva granted permission to his wife goddess Durga for seeing her mother for 9 days, during those nine days Ma Durga demolished demon Mahishasura, hence Ma Durga i.e Kali is represented as a symbol of shakti-strength. Throughout these nine nights, nine form of the Goddess is worshipped with much grandeur. And on the 10th day which is 19th October this year, people will celebrate Vijayadashmi means dushers by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbkarna. Thus Navratri symbolises victory over evil.

To make sure you don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have curated a list of images for you to send on the occasion of Navratri

May Maa light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles.

Happy Navratri!

Cherishing new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home.

Happy Navratri!

Maa Durga Aai Aapke Dwaar

Karke Aai Mata 16 Shringaar

Aapke Jeevan Mein Naa Aaye Kabhi Haar

Humesha Jeevan Mein Naa Aaye Kabhi Haar

Humesha Rahe Sukhi Aapkaa Ye Parivaar

Aap Sabhi Ko Navratri Ki Haardik Shubhkaamnayen

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2018: Gif images, HD wallpapers, Durga Maa photos for Whatsapp and Facebook to wish your family and friends

Read More