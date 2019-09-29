Navratri 2019 Live Updates: Navaratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals and it goes on for 9 days. Hindu all over the world celebrate this day and offers prayer to Maa Durga, as they belives these 9 days for 9 devi’s (Goddess).

Devotees on these 9 days go for fast and clean there homes to remove all negativity, as they believe Maa Durga visits in there home, so for that, they try to maintain cleanliness, thronged temples to offer prayers to seek blessing from Maa Durga. Devotees fast and pray whole day and in the evening they open their fast and eat one-time food. Those who are on fast must-read Sandhya Aarti to full fill their all wishes.

The festivals are usually celebrated in the autumn season. Devotees believe that Maa Durga fought with demons to restore Dharma, so on these 9 days, devotees offer sweets to the goddess. Meanwhile, India is full of glitters as on every lane Pandals are set up and Jagrans are being performed in the name of Maa Durga.