Navroz Mubarak Wishes: The Parsi new year which is also known as the Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz, marks the starting of the new year for Parsis, Iranians and a few non-Iranians across the world. The tradition of the new year of Parsis is believed to have begun over 3,000 years ago by the Persian King Jamshed who is credited to introduce the new Persian calendar.

The Parsi community in India exist in a large amount in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat and will celebrate Navroz with a lot of zest and enthusiasm on August 17, 2019. Navroz is not only meant for celebrating, feasting or rejuvenating spirits with patience and kindness but it is also considered as a time for cleansing oneself from all the evil thoughts and deeds, and repentance.

Celebrations for Navroz begin on the New year’s eve, also known as Pateti, it is the period in which all the Parsis go into cleaning mode internally and externally as they clean and remove all their unwanted belongings and possessions in the hope of cleansing themselves. On the eve of Pateti, both the South Pole and the North Pole have equal day and night marking the spring equinox.