Navroz Mubarak Wishes: The Parsi new year which is also known as the Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz, marks the starting of the new year for Parsis, Iranians and a few non-Iranians across the world. The tradition of the new year of Parsis is believed to have begun over 3,000 years ago by the Persian King Jamshed who is credited to introduce the new Persian calendar.
The Parsi community in India exist in a large amount in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat and will celebrate Navroz with a lot of zest and enthusiasm on August 17, 2019. Navroz is not only meant for celebrating, feasting or rejuvenating spirits with patience and kindness but it is also considered as a time for cleansing oneself from all the evil thoughts and deeds, and repentance.
Celebrations for Navroz begin on the New year’s eve, also known as Pateti, it is the period in which all the Parsis go into cleaning mode internally and externally as they clean and remove all their unwanted belongings and possessions in the hope of cleansing themselves. On the eve of Pateti, both the South Pole and the North Pole have equal day and night marking the spring equinox.
- I have the opportunity
Once more to right some wrongs,
To pray for peace, to plant a tree,
And sing more joyful songs.
Navroz Mubarak
- Hope this Nowruz brings lots of love & warmth for you and your loved ones… Do not hate anyone as we have got the LIFE to LOVE and NOT to HATE others. Happy Nowruz!
- May you achieve success in every facet of life,
and all your heartfelt wishes come true,
Wishing you a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity,
Navroz Mubarak
- May the glory of King spread all over,
May Lord praise us in galore,
Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity…
May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.
Happy Navroz
- Nights are Dark but Days are Light,
Wish your Life will always be Bright.
So my Dear don’t get Fear
because, God Gift us a Brand New Year
Navroz Mubarak
- May the stars shine upon you,
May the flowers fill your heart with beauty,
May hope forever wipe away your tears,
and above all, May this New year be wonderful!
Navroz Mubarak
- In harmony of the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature,
we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!
- May the coming year take you on the path to glory where all your endeavours become glorious and your life becomes a success story. Happy Nowruz!