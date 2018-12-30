New Year wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in English: As the new year rolls around the corner, here is a compiled list of Happy new year 2019 wishes, shayari, quotes and greetings for social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram. The list will help you stay close and connected to your family, friends and close ones this festive season. Marked as a day of celebration and new beginnings, New Year is celebrated on January 1 all over the world.

The first day of the year, known as the New Year, marks the time of a new beginning. Celebrated on January 1 every year all throughout the world, the day is welcomed with a lot of excitement, enthusiasm, hopes of growth and prosperity. On the day of the New Year, we leave everything that happened in the previous year and take a step forward towards a new year with new promises and positivity.

As we step into the new year, what makes it even more special is the support of our family, friends and loved ones. The best way to celebrate the day is, therefore, to spend quality time with our near and dear, offer prayers to the divine body and start the year on a high note. In this digital age, we are all so interconnected that even the ones staying miles and miles away from us feel close to us through technology and these heartfelt wishes strengthen the bond further.

This festive season, take some time out of your busy schedule and make your close ones feel important. Celebrate the day with delicious delicacies, mouth-watering chocolates and sweets and dance to the beats of your favourite year-ender chartbusters and don’t forget to extend wishes for the new year that will bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

Have a look at our collection of New Year wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in English:

Read More