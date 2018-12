New Year wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Gujrati: New year is celebrated on January 1 and marks as the beginning of the calendar year. Everywhere new year is celebrated in different forms and ways. As 2018 is coming to an end in a few days here are some Gujarati quotes, Shayari, new year SMS, photos, quotes, and statuses. Check inside

New Year wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Gujrati: The celebration for the New Year has already begun. From Family brunches to late night parties the party season is on! On this special occasion, friends and family gather together to celebrate this day with their loved ones.

Though there are still a few days left for new year celebration here are some Gujarati messages to wish your loved ones a happy new year. every year new year is celebrated on January 1. The day marks as the beginning if the calendar year and is celebrated worldwide by different communities in different ways.

As we step into the new year, take a look at the Gujarati new year greeting cards, Gujarati Shayari, Gujarati quotes here:

Tmara Badha Dukh Khushi Ma Tolu

Tmara Badha Raz Tmara Same Kholu

Koi Mara Pehla Na Bole

Mate Tamne Sauna Pehla Happy New Year Bolu Navu Varsh Aap Sau Ne Sukh, Santi, Samrudhi, Ane Swastya Bakes Ane Aap Pragati Na Tamam Sikharo Sar Karo, Evi Subhecha! Navu Varsh Shubh Hoy! Najar malta ek minit lage che.!

Te gami jata ek kallak lage che.!

Tena prem ma padta ek divas je lage che.!

Pan dost Tene bhulva mate

ek zindgi pan adhuri lage che.!

Happy New Year. Sagar ni pele par koi radtu hase,

Tamne yad kari ne koi tadaptu hase,

Jara dil par hath rakhi vichari to juo,

Tamara mate pan koi jivatu hase Aa navu varsh tamari jindagi harsh, ulllash,

khushi, apar samruddhi ane pyar mohabbat

felave evi mari tamne subhechcha che.

Navu Varsh Mubarak thai.

Happy New Year Gujarati shayari:

Navu che aa varsh

navi che aasha and ummido

nava kam karvani che aashao

aava utsah ne rakhjo aakha varsh ma jivant

tamne harsholash thi Nutan Varshabhindan. Aa Gale Lag Ja Mere Yaar,

Dedoon Jadu Ki Jhappi Do Char,

Aaise Hi Katjaye Zindegi Without Any Risk,

Is Ummid Ke Sath Wish You A,

Very Happy New Year Dingoli jamoni houk thik e jai kata, Tobe bolo lav ki porono sriti geta, A Bochore puran houk tur sokol aasa, New Year a Tur jonna ata e kori Prottasa Aavi rahyu che navu varsh,

khushi lavshe aa navu varsh 2019

mane aasha che k aa navu varsh tmarai jindagi

ma apar khusi, anand ane prem lavshe…

Nava varsh ni subh kamnao

