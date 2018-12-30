New Year wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Tamil: As the holiday season is on, and celebration is in full swing, people from everywhere are all ready to celebrate their new year with their loved ones! However, In this technology savvy world, the ones who can't be with their loved ones can send messages and their best wishes in just a click.

So for people who are divided by distance but connected by heart can send these heartwarming wishes to their friends and family. As to January 1 marks, the beginning of the new year here are some Tamil quotes, greeting cards, Shayari, photo and statuses for your loved ones.

New Year wishes in Tamil:

This New Year,

Unfold new Horizons…

Discover your faith and strength…

And welcome new life’s challenges.

Puthandu Vazhtukal Naan eppava’vadhu ungalukku thunbangalum kastangalum koduthirundhal,

ennai dhayavu seithu mannikkavum.

Ini ungal vaalkaiyil kurukkida maattaen.Ippadikku,

ungalai vittu pirindhu sellum ungal nanban Kadarkkarai mannalil

Namadhu Natppai

Yezhudhi Vaiththean…

Alai vandhu adiththu sendradhu –

‘Vilai Madhipillaa

Muthukkal’ Yenakkey Sondham yendru.!.Happy New Year My Dear Friends Vettri’yai Virumbum Namakku

Tholvi’yai Thaangum Manam Illai…!

Tholvi’yai thaangum Manam irundhaal adhuvum

Oru Vettri’ dhaan.!

Intha Putthaandil Anaivarukkum Vetri Kidaikattum.

Wish You a Very Happy & Prosperous New Year 2019… SANTHOSAM”

“VETRI”

“NIMMATHI”

New Year photos:

