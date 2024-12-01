No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Even if you sleep 8 hours a night, irregular bedtimes could increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes by 26%, a new study finds.

In today’s fast-paced world, sleep has become a secondary concern. What begins as a fixed bedtime for children often morphs into chaotic sleep patterns as adults juggle work, family, and social lives. However, the consequences of an irregular sleep schedule could be more severe than many realize, and new research has revealed that it could even be life-threatening.

A recent study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health has confirmed that the timing of when you go to bed is just as important as how many hours you sleep. In fact, an irregular bedtime may increase your risk of cardiovascular events—like heart attacks and strokes—by a shocking 26%, even if you manage to get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep.

The study tracked 72,269 individuals aged 40 to 79, using wearable activity trackers to monitor their sleep over one week. The researchers found that those who went to bed at different times each night were 26% more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke than those who maintained a regular bedtime. Irregular sleepers were also less likely to get the recommended amount of sleep each night.

It turns out that our bodies crave consistency, and failing to establish a regular sleep schedule could lead to serious long-term health risks. The study’s findings are clear: even if you’re getting enough hours of sleep, failing to maintain a consistent bedtime may still put your heart health at risk. Additionally, trying to compensate for lost sleep by catching up on weekends didn’t seem to reduce the cardiovascular risks associated with an irregular sleep schedule.

In short, the key to heart health isn’t just about sleeping enough—it’s about when you sleep. Prioritizing a fixed bedtime each night could be your first step toward a healthier heart.

