Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Rajasthan, India's most stunning royal state, has an incredibly rich culture and an unrivalled history. A visit to Rajasthan seems like stepping into a fairytale; surrounded by palaces over a thousand years old and a rich past, it is one of India's most adorned and famous states.

Rajasthan, India's most stunning royal state, has an incredibly rich culture and an unrivaled history. A visit to Rajasthan seems like stepping into a fairytale; surrounded by palaces over a thousand years old and a rich past, it is one of India's most adorned and famous states.

It was formerly home to the formidable Rajputs and boasts a rich martial heritage as well as some of the world’s most beautiful forts. The state has a lot to offer, from the limitless sands of the Thar Desert stretching from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer, to the historic semi-arid Shekhawati area, to the holy sites of Ajmer and Ranakpur, and the charming towns front the lovely Aravali Hills. Rajasthan exudes old-world charm, wealth, and majesty. It caters to a wide range of tastes.

Besides the glorious architecture, gorgeous wilderness camps, tucked away royal palaces and historic cities, there are also some other gems of Rajasthan that are yet to be explored. These hidden and treasured places represent the heart of Rajasthan. Through this guide I hope to assist travellers who are seeking off-beat, unusual places to spend their vacation and an experience out of exploring the unexplored.

Manvar

Manvar Resort, located in the middle of the Thar Desert between Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, is a hidden gem for those who wish to truly experience the beauty of the desert yet in crowd-free comfort and luxury.

I would recommend you to stay at the Manvar Desert Camp to enjoy the calm and tranquillity of the desert. Take a camel ride over the desert to the campsite, where Rajasthani folk artists will greet you.

Temple tours, camel rides, crane spotting, village walks, desert safaris, vehicle trips to neighbouring villages, shopping, and garden tours are among the leisure activities available in Manvar. Manvar Resort is a perfect site to experience the beauties of Jodhpur while being outside of the city, as Jodhpur is only 100 kilometres away.

Kapra Bazaar is the place to go for traditional Rajasthani attire and clothing embellished with Rajasthani embroidery. Mehrangarh Fort, Umed Garden, Umaid Bhavan Palace, Udai Mandir, Sarafa Bazaar, Maha Mandir, Mochi Bazaar, Mandore Garden, Jaswant Thada, and the Government Museum are among the other attractions in Jodhpur.

The ideal time to visit Manvar is between October and March, when the weather is mild. It is strongly advised to avoid the summer months of May to July since the desert is extremely hot, and even the monsoon months of July to September should be avoided owing to severe rains.

Manvar’s nearest airport is Jodhpur, which is 115 kilometres away. Jodhpur, Pokhran (55 kilometres distant), and Phalodi are the closest railway stations (115kms away). Cabs for Manvar may be rented from the airport or train terminals.

Dungarpur

A trip to Dungarpur implies fascinating excursions, exotic locales, fantastic events, and a lot of fun. Dungarpur is a city in Rajasthan’s southernmost region. Dungarpur, the city of dungars or hills, is home to a number of historic tribal civilizations, some of which are thought to be extinct.

Excursions to NagPhani Parshwanath, Baneshwar, Deo Somnath, Galiyakot (Syedi Fakhrudd in Shaheed Dargah, Dawoodi Bohra Community), Punali, Bankora, Shree Raghunathji Mandir (Bhiluda), Kalaji Temple (Varda), and Virat Andheri Mata give interesting experiences.

Haveli Juna Mahal, Udai Bilas Palace, Juna Mahal (or the Old Palace), Government Archaeological Museum, and District Library are more palaces and venues to learn more about Rajasthan’s history.

When planning a vacation to Dungarpur, keep the blistering heat in mind. As a result, the best time to come is from October to March, when the weather is mildly chilly. Check the dates and plan your travel appropriately if you want to attend a mela (fair) in Dungarpur. There are no frequent flights from the country’s other main cities to Dungarpur.

The nearest airports are in Ahmedabad or Udaipur. The distance from Ahmedabad is around 175 km, which can be reached in under 3 hours, while the distance from Udaipur is only 100 km, which can be covered in under 2 hours.

Camel rides, sightseeing, shopping, trekking, birding excursions, folk music and folk dances are among the leisure activities available in Dungarpur. In terms of lodgings, the Udai Bilas Palace is the best place to stay, offering you a taste of living as a king, while the Peerless Sarovar Portico Hotel is also a good choice.

Barmer

The village of Barmer, located deep in the Thar Desert, is notable for its mud buildings and harsh environment. Due to its position (185 kilometres from Jaisalmer), many adventure tourists may be seen in Barmer with their motorcycles and vehicles.

Barmer, like many other truly hidden jewels of Rajasthan, boasts stunning forts and temples that awe visitors.

Rawla Narlai

Rawla Narlai, located in southern Rajasthan, is a 17th century castle hidden behind a gigantic 350-foot-high rock.

The fort is now a historic hotel that resembles a 17th century “villa.” If you’re driving between Udaipur and Jodhpur, Narlai is an excellent place to rest for a night or two.

Rawla Narlai, being a historic fort, is a tourist attraction in and of itself. Adinath Jain Temple, Munisurvat Swami Jain Temple, Suparshvanath Jain Temple, and Shantinath Temple are also prominent tourist sites in Narlai.

The hillocks and temples surrounding the fort, together with the natural beauty, make your stay very unforgettable. Rawla Narlai’s recreational activities include jeep safaris, visits to surrounding villages, shopping, camel rides, and trekking.

The winter months of October to March are ideal for visiting Narlai since the weather remains somewhat cool. Jodhpur (134 kilometres) has the nearest airport, while Falna (134 kilometres) has the nearest railway station (45kms). Buses and taxis may be booked from here to take you to Narlai.

Jawai Leopard Camp

In Rajasthan’s arid terrain, jungle experiences are hard to come by. However, the Jawai Leopard Camp experience is one of Rajasthan’s most treasured hidden secrets.

In Rajasthan, luxury camp accommodations are put up near the Jawai Dam for a dreamlike experience in birding, leopard spotting, and stargazing.

For those who want to explore more than what is available in the campsite’s perimeter, the camp provides nature hikes and treks. Jawai has become a well-known glamping destination for foreign visitors throughout the years.

Mandawa

Mandawa is a town in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, 190 kilometres north of Jaipur, and is part of the Shekhawati area. This city is very important to the Shekhavati Rajputs.

Mandawa’s most notable tourist attraction is the Mandawa Fort, which was built in the 18th century by Thakur Nawal Singh. This fort is now a history hotel, and the hospitality here gives you a sense of Mandava’s regal tradition.

Havelis (manors) with historic and distinctive architecture, art, and decorations are other popular tourist attractions in Mandawa.

Hanuman Prasad Goenka Haveli, Goenka Double Haveli, Murmuria Haveli, Jhunjhunwala Haveli, Mohan Lal Saraf Haveli, Gulab Rai Ladia Haveli, and Aakharam ka Haveli are other examples.

Mandawa’s recreational activities include history tours, shopping, camel rides, and sightseeing. Although Mandawa Fort is the ideal venue to experience the lives of Rajasthan’s royal families, other fantastic hotels in the Mandawa region include Desert Resort, Hotel Heritage Mandawa, and Sara Villas.

Mandawa is best visited between October and March. Jaipur is the closest airport. From there, it is simple to grab a cab to Mandawa. Jhunjhunu is the nearest railhead from Mandawa. The station is served by a number of significant trains and is connected to major cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Bikaner. Mandawa can be reached by road from numerous towns in Rajasthan and North India, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Bikaner.

Osian

Osian (often spelled Osiyan) is an old town in the district of Jodhpur. It is an oasis in the Thar Desert and has been dubbed the “Khajuraho of Rajasthan” due to its temples. The ancient temples with their exquisite grandeur are Osian’s main draw.

The Kali Temple, Sachiya Mata Temple, Vishnu Temple, Pippala Devi Temple, and Shiv Mandir, as well as the Jain Temples, Surya Temples, and Harihara Temples, are all worth seeing if you want to appreciate the sheer enormity of outstanding mediaeval architecture.

Shopping, camel rides, elephant rides, jeep safaris, kite flying, and history tours are among the recreational activities available in Osian.

Roop Bazaar and Moyal Market are the best places to shop for traditional Rajasthani apparel and jewellery. Luxury tents are the most common kind of lodging in Osian.

The months From October to March make for the ideal time to visit Osian. The nearest airport to Osian is Jodhpur, which is 70 kilometres away from where taxis to Osian are readily available.

Jodhpur is well-connected by air and train to major towns in Rajasthan, as well as Delhi and Mumbai.

Bundi

Bundi is a Hadoti area city. It is well-known for its magnificent forts, palaces, and stepwell reservoirs called baoris.

Taragarh Fort, Bundi Palace, Nawal Sagar, Dabhai Kund, Sukh Mahal, Jait Sagar Lake, Phool Sagar, Kshar Bagh, and Chaurasi Khambon ki Chhatri are among the structures and monuments that showcase Bundi’s architectural magnificence.

Excursions to major tourist spots such as Dugari Fort (39 km from Bundi on the road to Ranthambore), Gudha Dam, Kedareshwar Dham (Bag Ganga), Keshoraipatan, Thikana (Bada Khera), Ramgarh, Bijolia, Menal, Talwas, Rameshwaram, Indragarh, Balwan, Thikarda, and Hindoli are also available.

Camel rides, elephant rides, dune bashing, and seeing snake dances are among the recreational activities available in Bundi.

The Hadoti Palace, Bundi Vilas, Dev Niwas, Pratapgarh Haveli, Rajmahal Palace Hotel, and Ummaid Bagh Resort are some of the prominent hotels in Bundi.

The best time to visit Bundi is in the winters, preferably between the months of October and March. Visiting Bundi is slightly tricky since it lacks its own airports and railway connections.

Bundi’s nearest airport is Jaipur, which is 200 kilometres or four hours away. From Jaipur to Bundi, you may take a taxi. Trains travel through Kota, Neemach (MP), Chittorgarh, and New Delhi.