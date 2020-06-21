Other than the pictures of the eclipse, social media is filled with selfies today as the world celebrates Selfie day.

Clicking self-portraits called selfies may predate, but clicking a selfie has more significance today than any other day. The United States of America celebrates National Selfie day on June 21, each year but the enthusiasm associated with this day can be seen all over the world today! Also, the word selfie is now a part of the Oxford dictionary as well. Also, selfie day has lined up with Total Eclipse Day, Longest Day, Music Day, Fathers’ Day, and Yoga Day! Coincidence? Maybe.

Undoubtedly, technology has transformed our lives beyond measures. And with the emergence of social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, clicking and sharing selfies became a really popular thing to do. Also, when the concept of posting a “story” was introduced on these social media platforms, people clicked more selfies than ever before!

In pursuit of getting that one perfect selfie, people end up clicking tons of selfies. The word, ‘selfie’ in fact was announced as the word of the year in 2013 and later in 2014 World Selfie day was founded by DJ Rick McNeely. To get that ‘perfect selfie’, people usually refuse to compromise on any minor or major details like the lighting, background, or camera quality.

To become a part of today’s selfie day celebrations, all you have to do is, click a selfie and post it on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and write #NationalSelfieDay in the caption.

To dig into the history of selfies, it needs to be put out clear that a selfie is not just what one clicks using a webcam or the front camera of their smartphone but any picture that has been clicked by the person himself/herself who is present in the picture. In fact, the first-ever selfie was taken by Robert Cornelius using the earliest form of photography utilizing silver transfers and natural light called the daguerreotype method.

