Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

If you’re a traveller but haven’t been to the Maldives, I can assure you, you’re missing out on a lot of fun and adventure. Maldives is most definitely on every traveller’s list of destinations. Every person dreams of visiting Maldives at least once in their life, to witness the beauty of Maldives and explore and experience the adventure the place has to offer closely, as it was mine.

And the urge to travel solo as a woman has always been extremely overwhelming for every female traveller.

Maldives, as most of the travel websites you would surf through read, are well-known for its crystalline seas with gorgeous blue hues, swaying palm trees, and shimmering white beaches beneath the endless blue skies.However, the Maldives, with its promise of “The Sunny Side of Life,” is more than just another holiday destination; it is a gateway to a landscape, indeed a seascape, that is a slice of solitary on Earth.

With pleasant weather most of the year, Maldives offer the ultimate luxury island hideaway for solo, group, couple, and family vacations. It’s the ideal vacation spot for leaving the stresses of the world behind and immersing oneself in the serenity of nature, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean all around.

It has been recorded that the Maldives have been the most instammed tourist destination in the world. When you arrive in the Maldives, it’s almost as if you’ve walked into heaven on earth. And so its paperwhite beaches, and the poetry vision of coconut and palm groves, draw visitors from all over the world and there is no one reason for all the hype that it has been gaining.

Why should Maldives be on your bucket list?

This might be the destination for you if you desire lovely clear seas, colourful fish, and a calm resort where images simply do not do it justice. Maldives offers an unforgettable travel experience.

And to point out that one reason why Maldives should be on your bucket list felt a little unfair and so I’ve compiled all the reasons that I saw fit for why Malé is definitely a bucket list destination. I sure hope to sound convincing so that you get to experience the splendour of Maldives yourself.

It has an amazing myriad of marine life

A visit to the Maldives would be incomplete without a swim in the seas filled with marine life. The Maldives is recognised for its incredible variety of marine life and is regarded as one of the top snorkelling/diving destinations in the world.

Resorts with private house reefs are particularly appealing since you may snorkel at any time of day. Swim freely in the Indian Ocean amid the vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, reef sharks, stingrays, and a plethora of other undersea animals! It’s almost as if you’re swimming in a huge aquarium.

It is one of the most romantic places one can find

A trip to the Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Each resort is a secluded enclave located on its own island, giving its residents complete privacy. This is an excellent spot to unwind and spend quality time with your significant other or family.

There is an unrivalled luxury and pampering in Maldives

The Maldives is the first luxury resort that springs to mind when thinking about Asia. You will be treated like royalty here. When you arrive at Male Airport, resort representatives will meet you and take you to your luxury speedboat or seaplane. This is the start of your stress-free holiday. From the unrivalled top-notch customised service to the romantic Dhoni cruises to eating on a secluded sandbank, you will be pampered in unrivalled luxury.

Living on the ocean

Overwater villas may be found all over the world, but the ones in the Maldives should not be overlooked. Everyone should stay at one of these villas at least once in their lives. The ideal Maldivian experience is waking up to a panoramic view of the huge blue sea, with just the sound of the waves lapping at your resort and a soft sea wind blowing against your face, while witnessing the spectacular egg yolk dawn. Furthermore, the vibrant corals and diverse marine life are right outside your door.

You can find the ultimate privacy and seclusion

A journey to the Maldives is the perfect holiday destination where you can experience nature, luxury, and isolation. Sandbank dining is unquestionably one of the most tranquil and romantic experiences in the Maldives.

Privately enjoy the sandbank with your precious other half on the stark white sand while surrounded by the boundless Indian Ocean. Enjoy your dinner while watching the first rays of morning light appear on the horizon.

The exotic culinary delights

Maldivian cuisine consists of more than just seafood. The Maldives is a melting pot of variety, both in its terrain and in its people. The Maldives’ culture, customs, and unique physical characteristics attest to the country’s status as a melting pot of people and civilizations.

The race itself is the result of successive waves of settlements over thousands of years. This diversity is reflected in the island’s food and cuisine, providing foodies another incentive to visit the Maldives.

At the upper end, Michelin-starred chefs prepare your meals, while the all-you-can-eat buffet approach works best at the bottom end. The adage “you get what you pay for” is especially true in the Maldives. From smoked fish, spicy soup, chicken and vegetable curries with native flavours, to the authentic’mashuni’ and ‘garudhiya,’ the Maldives is a vegetarian’s heaven.

Though rice, coconut, spices, and mostly seafood are the staples of the island’s diet, there are plenty of vegetarian choices. Prepare your palate for a culinary experience in the kingdom of wonderful cuisine.

Maldives- A scenic escapade

If you’re looking for a destination that exudes peaceful beauty in its purest form, this is the place to go. You needn’t look any further. The Maldives, with its unrivalled beauty, is the ideal destination for you.

While the nation covers 90,000 square kilometres, just 298 square kilometres of dry ground. The archipelago is a collection of 1190 small islands floating in the Indian Ocean, with around 185 of them inhabited. The Maldives’ scenery is a mood board of blues, whites, greens, and pastels.

The sun, sand, and shoreline will entice you to enjoy the natural atmosphere of various beaches, including Cocoa Island in the South Malé Atoll, Landaa Giraavaru – one of the most sought-after private islands, and others. While we’re on the subject of beaches, there’s no denying that the ocean is teeming with fascinating aquatic life.

What could be better than a holiday in the midst of pure nature? Well, a destination studded with magnificent coconut palm groves, secluded beaches, whale sharks, coral reefs, the famed overwater homes, and so much more would suffice.

An amalgamation of culture

The lovely Maldives, floating in the Indian Ocean, is both isolated and well-connected. The Maldivian culture reflects every ethnicity on the planet, with a major impact from numerous cultures around the Indian Ocean’s rim passed down from generation to generation.

While tourism is the principal source of revenue, fishing has long been a traditional source of income. The mundane of daily life on the island is also rich in symbolism and imagerThe all-male traditional dance and drum performance known as ‘Bodu Beru,’ which translates to ‘huge drum,’ is the cultural highlight of almost every vacation to the Maldives. Male, strategically situated as the Maldives’ capital, is more of an experience than a collection of must-see attractions.

The greatest thing to do amid the capital’s chaotic bylanes is to take a stroll and soak in everything Male has to offer. Tie your shoelaces and prepare to travel down the country’s cultural lane.

Is Maldives safe for female solo travellers?

The Maldives are breathtakingly beautiful and generous to the traveller seeking the solace of nature and the sea to relieve stress. It is a favourite resort for couples in particular, and is well-known for being a great honeymoon location. Solo trips, on the other hand, especially for women, have always been a source of concern while travelling.

As empowering as travelling solo feels to women, they’re equally anxious about their safety and the reasons are not unknown to any of us. For a very long time, solo travelling in itself was regarded as unsafe for women, creating a barrier for women who wished to explore cities and countries on their own. However, solo trips can be rewarding in such a paradise as Malé.

A popular question for all ladies contemplating a solo vacation to the Maldives is, “Is the Maldives a safe destination to go as a woman alone?” and I aim to offer a reassuring response to the issue as I discuss all of the possible risks and how to mitigate them so that you may enjoy your holiday on your own.

In terms of women travellers, the Maldives does not have a particularly bad reputation for being notorious for its crime scene. On the contrary, there are enough security preparations in place. However, taking necessary precautions ahead of time is always a wise decision, and so you must have a clear understanding of how safe the Maldives are for female tourists.

For example, you should be aware that the alleyways and even uninhabited areas of Male’s capital city are as safe as you might imagine. As a result, you may wander along the alleyways without fear of being harmed. This is due to the fact that these alleyways are always congested and you would not have to worry about being left alone.

What tips should women know before going to Maldives?

A solo trip to the magnificent islands may be a quiet adventure for your spirit, with exotic beaches and scenery to take your breath away. However, when travelling, you should absolutely consider hiring a local guide. It is usually beneficial to have a trustworthy guide since any potential problems with the locals regarding the foreign tourist may be guided out by the guide. Keep a list of local hotline numbers available in case you get into any type of difficulties. Any diving or oceaning action brings about weariness, which might be dangerous. So, even here, you should hire a good guide to walk you through the entire process.

You should Keep all of your documents visible. If you require one, you should have no trouble locating it. This will also come in handy during a crisis. All of these are precautionary measures, and there is no reason to be concerned. You should also keep in mind the timing of your arrival at Male International Airport. If you arrive after 4 p.m., you may have to run the next day.