Are you planning your magical destination wedding but do not want to travel internationally? India has some of the most stunning, romantic, and unique wedding venues you could imagine. Whether you want a big, fat Indian wedding celebration or a peaceful ceremony, India has got you covered. And let’s be real — your wedding venue is more than just a pretty place. It sets the entire mood for the most important day of your life.

Here’s a guide to some of the best wedding destinations in India for 2025 — the kind that’ll leave your guests talking about your big day long after it’s over.

A Beachy wedding In Goa

If you’re anyone who has grown up watching classic Hollywood rom-coms with proposals under moonlight or with the setting sun shining for you and have always dreamed of having one of those for yourself, Goa should be right at the top of your list. This coastal paradise has the perfect mix of relaxed and glamorous. Picture this: walking down the sandy aisle with the sound of waves in the background and the sun setting behind you. You can keep things low-key with a boho beach vibe or go full-on glam with a beachside resort setup.

A Wedding Amidst Nature

But if you like for your wedding to be calm and serene with a lot of nature in the backdrop to make it like one of those fairytale settings, with an intimate vibe, Kerala is a dream come true. Whether it’s the tranquil backwaters, mist-covered hill towns, or golden beaches or even the forests — everything about this state screams romance. The lush greenery and peaceful surroundings are ideal for a quiet yet magical celebration. Your wedding pictures will be nothing short of breathtaking.

A Wedding In Heaven

Another very magical location that will make your wedding feel nothing short of a heavenly affair is the misty hills of Himachal Pradesh. The himachal region of India is all about stunning views and backdrops for your jaw-dropping wedding photos. Surrounded by the majestic peaks with cozy weather, you’re sure to get that intimate mountain vibe with beautiful backdrops of the Himalayas — perfect for outdoor ceremonies and picture-perfect moments. Misty mornings and chilly evenings just add to the charm.

A Spiritual Wedding

For those who seek a spiritual and sacred foundation for the beginning of their marriage, Rishikesh offers a rare venue. The atmosphere is peaceful and filled with natural beauty, with the holy Ganges flowing quietly and with green hills on all sides. Such a place serves well to blend tradition with nature. Rishikesh is simple yet soulful and unforgettable.

A European Wedding-But In India

If you want something modern with a bit of European flair, Lavasa might pleasantly surprise you. Located just a couple of hours from Pune, this planned hill city is based on the ideas of an Italian town. With the waterfalls, serpentine roads, picturesque lakes, and mountain views, Lavasa is an elegant juxtaposition of natural beauty and urban comforts. The place is chock-full of hotels and event venues like the Lavasa International Convention Centre that expertly cater to destination weddings. It is a splendid choice for couples wishing for a getaway that still feels very much designed and upscale.

A Forest Wedding Like In A Disney Film

And lastly, if you’re anything like me and you wish to get married in the middle of a valley like a disney character in its most unrealistic movies, with the sound of a river and the shadow of mountains all around and an intimate setting right in the heart of a lush green forest, Jim Corbett is the best location for you. It offers a wedding tucked away in nature, away from the noise of the city, where it’s just you, your partner, and your closest loved ones—that’s a rare kind of magic.

With its lush green landscapes, peaceful surroundings, and cozy, intimate vibe, it’s the perfect place to start your forever.

On average, hosting a destination wedding here for around 150 guests can cost anywhere between ₹20 to ₹35 lakh. The best time to plan such an unforgettable celebration is between November and February, when the weather is cool and the landscape is at its most beautiful.