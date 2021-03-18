Recently, the Bollywood celebrity Randeep Hooda was signed as a brand ambassador of OK life care company. Randeep Hooda is a renowned artist popularly known for his bold personality.

OK life care company is a direct selling company, it has many consumers products and high-quality vitamins, and multivitamins that are prepared after profound research and studies and high-quality ingredients. The company is headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana. This company was started in the year 2016 by Dr. Jogender Singh, he is an International medalist in Boxing and he is also the founder of OPJS University. From there this company is gaining a rapid reputation in the market. The company is renowned for its consumer products specially health products and beauty products. All the officials are working day and night to grow this Indian company especially the company’s CEO, Mr. Dinesh Saharan.

The company’s CEO, Mr. Dinesh Saharan quoted,” We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Randeep Hooda, who an amazing and charismatic aura is one of the greatest celebrity of our time. His dedication to his field adequately mirrors the commitment we feel towards providing our customers with the best. Together, we look forward to propagating a positive message. In 2021 we are looking forward to launching many products.”

After Randeep Hooda the company is also planning to sign a female brand ambassador also from Bollywood itself. The actress hasn’t decided yet but this will be revealed soon. This will give more reputation to the company.