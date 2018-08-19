On this World Photography Day, let us trace some beautiful photos taken by several visual artists and photographers on Instagram. From photos of world war II to the beauty of Indian weddings, indeed, "A picture is worth a thousand words".

As the world commemorates World Photography Day on August 19, let us recall an English idiom, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Taking pictures nowadays has become easier and now we have also instant messaging applications. Today, we hardly need cameras to capture moments, be it political, cultural or social events. Today, we have instant messaging applications, through which we don’t need perennial hours to pass any sort of information.

Today, we have too many social networking sites, through which the dissemination of information has become way too easy. Information can be in the form of visuals as well. The best example for this is the coverage of surrounding the floods in Kerala. Through visuals and videos information is being disseminated all over the world, and therefore, major global news organizations like Al Jazeera have Kerala floods as their top story.

Coming to the beauty of visuals, applications like Instagram has become a great medium to share pictures, be it through journalistic perspective or for travelling perspective or to cover any other event. Therefore, on this World Photography Day let us trace the best pictures taken by innumerable talented visual artists, photographers.

A bride dressed up for her wedding. The picture shows the beautiful traditional Mehendi of the bride.

Annette Marie Sarah Kellermann was the first woman to wear a one-piece bathing costume. Kellermann was an Australian professional swimmer, film actor and a writer.

Officially called the Republic of Croatia, it is a country at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe.

Innocence entwined with thick black smoke? In the 1900s, an estimated 2 million children under the age of 15 were part of the industrial workforce.

Good old days when soldiers were saviours. The picture depicts the aftermath of World Wars I and II.

Glee, glee amid chaos, glee amid hard/dark times. This little one receives new shoes during the World War II.

Austrian Boy Receives New Shoes During WWII

Adolf Hitler set out to exterminate the Jews population of Europe in what he called the Final Solution. The Holocaust has been one of the most profound disgraces of humankind in its entire time on the earth.

An old man at the iconic Dal Lake, Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Dal Lake is named the “Jewel in the crown of Kashmir” or “Srinagar’s Jewel”.

The perfect example of William Wordsworth’s “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud”.

Waterland. Amsterdam.

The beauty of stars amid the darkness.

Nature heals, it healed great writers during wartime and during turbulent times.



