Onam 2020: Send wishes, images to loved ones through Whatsapp status, SMS, Facebook status: The magnificent occasion of Onam displays the cultural heritage of Kerala during 4 days, this year Onam began on August 22, 2020, and would end on September 2, 2020.

Onam, a festival that is pompously celebrated in Kerala. This magnificent occasion displays the cultural heritage of Kerala during 4 days, this year Onam began on August 22, 2020, and would end on September 2, 2020. The masses decorate their houses with Pookolam (flowers tangled in a pattern) and feast upon the Onam Sadhya (an assortment of food dishes on a banana leaf).

The ancestral name of the festival is Thiruvonam. Its origins can be traced back to King Mahabali from the Treta Yuga. As the festival goes on, spread the joy and grandeur of it so as to increase its effectiveness in these troubled times.

Here are some wishes, images that you can send to your loved ones through Whatsapp Status, Whatsapp message, SMS, Facebook status or email greeting:

May this spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Happy Onam!

This Onam may you be showered with Good luck, prosperity and happiness, have a wonderful Onam. May this Onam you and your family be in good health and let your life flow with happiness. Wish you a very Happy Onam! May Lord Vamana bless you with good health, wealth, peace and happiness. A very blissful Onam to you. This Onam, make memories with your family by gorging on delicious Sadhya. A family that eats together stays together—a very Happy and a delightful Onam to you and everyone at home. Its time for making Pookolam, lighting the Vilakku and relishing delicious Sadhya. Here’s wishing you and your family, a very happy and a prosperous Onam. May king Mahabali shower you with his choicest blessing on the auspicious day of Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!! Hereby wishing you and your family a happy Onam. Have a nice feast! Happy Onam, this Onam let us come together with a pledge to love beyond any differences!

