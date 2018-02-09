In order to break the taboo, a Mumbai-based brand is all set to unveil nation's second lingerie vending machine in New Delhi. With Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte's Pad Man already breaking one stereotype related to women's sanitary pads, the lingerie vending machine surely seems to take the revolution one step forward. The lingeries will be made available in all shapes and styles in order to cater all sorts of needs of the women.

As per reports, Delhi’s first lingerie vending machine will be brought into action by later this month. The first lingerie vending machine (LVM) is said to be pre-packed with all forms of lingeries from daily wears to special occasions. The lingeries will be made available in all shapes and styles in order to cater all sorts of needs of the women. The lingerie machine which is said to be unveiled at the IGI Airport later this month is said to be following the footsteps of the first lingerie vending machine that was launched in Mumbai.

India’s first lingerie vending machine was unveiled at VAMA Departmental Store. After Mumbai, it’s Delhi that gets the lingerie vending machine and with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s PadMan already breaking one stereotype related to women’s sanitary pads, the lingerie vending machine surely seems to take the revolution one step forward. While promoting Pad Man, legends like Aamir Khan, Ravi Shastri, Geeta Phogat, and much more posted a photograph holding a sanitary pad in order to aware women about the hygiene and safety that sanitary napkins provide.