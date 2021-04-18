Photographer Kormiyaki Lamarr, who is currently shaping up his projects in Bollywood and Hollywood opens up about his thesis project titled Home-19, which he did last year during my quarantine back in Shillong.

Excited Kormiyaki shares, “The COVID 19 virus has taken control of the world and has affected everyone’s life in some way or the other. This is truly a hard time for every one of us. I landed back in Shillong, India, only to look at my house in a completely different perspective. I had no tools and equipment, something most of us count on for all shoots and I had to resort to my foundation learning and use natural light as my biggest source of light.”

“I also wanted to experiment without light and see the difference it made to my subject. During the process of setting up the house with available lamps and a projector, I figured out how much I enjoyed making something out of nothing. I managed how to use my knowledge to candidly show my subject in their raw habitat, doing what they do on a regular day peppered with my own aesthetic,” he adds.

“My lighting strategy is very dramatic as I want to document the domestic drama of isolation in our own homes aside from the current global concerns. The images also showcase a form of isolation within our own space at home,” he concludes.