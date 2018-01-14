The popular festival of Pongal is celebrated alongside Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, which is also celebrated on January 14. The word Pongal means 'spilling over'. Apart from cooking rice in a pot till it starts overflowing, there are several other traditions which mark the celebrations of Pongal. Check out a few of the Pongal wishes in English which will help you in bringing your closed ones closer.

Today, the state of Tamil Nadu celebrates its popular harvest festival, Pongal. The popular festival of Pongal is celebrated alongside Hindu festival, Makar Sankranti, which is also celebrated on January 14. The word Pongal means ‘spilling over’. The festival of Tamil Nadu derives its name from their old tradition of ‘boiling rice in a pot till it starts overflowing’. The Pongal festival is celebrated for four days. Pongal also marks the beginning of the Sun’s northward journey towards the equinox. The following journey is also known as Uttarayan.

Apart from cooking rice in a pot till it starts overflowing, there are several other traditions which mark the celebrations of Pongal. On Pongal, people draw colourful rangolis and enjoy the Pongal dish which is prepared by boiling rice with milk and jaggery. In the year 2018, Pongal is being celebrated from January 13 to January 16. The first day of the famous Tamil festival, Pongal is celebrated in honour of Lord Indra one of the reasons why Lord Indra is worshipped is so that he can make the land more fertile. Lord Indra is considered the God of clouds and rains and is believed to bring plenty and prosperity to the land. The first day of the Pongal is called Bogi, or Bhogi Pongal.

January 14 is the second day of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal. The second day is known as Surya Pongal and is dedicated to the Sun God. Meanwhile, the third day is dedicated to cattle and is called Mattu Pongal. On this day that parts of the country hold the Jallikattu festival. The fourth and final day is called Kaanum Pongal, or Thiruvalluvar day, which marks the end of the festival for the year. Tamil Nadu’s famous harvest festival, Pongal, is also celebrated in Puducherry.

Since we all understand the importance of the festival as these are the times when friends, family and loved ones all come together. Here are a few of the Pongal wishes in English which will help you in bringing your closed ones closer.

Hope this festival marks the beginning of a harvest season, that is happy and cheerful and one which brings with it good luck and prosperity for always. Greetings on Pongal

As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way, to wish you everything that the occasion is meant to bring. Have a Happy Pongal

As you celebrate the festival of Pongal, with a lot of fervour and cheer, this warm greeting comes your way, with a world of good wishes for every joy and happiness.

Let happiness be filled in your life as sun fills its light over the world, Happy Pongal!

Let unity be there in your family, Let peace fills your mind, Let everything be yours from this day, and Wish you Happy Pongal!

Check out some Facebook posts on Pongal wishes in English that you can also share with friends