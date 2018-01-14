The festival Pongal 2018 is celebrated to convey appreciation to God Sun for a successful harvest. Pongal is mainly celebrated by the Tamil people across the world, especially in sub-continent. It is also called Maghi in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal amongst others. So here we bring you the WhatsApp messages 2018, Pongal wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts 2018 to wish everyone.

Pongal 2018 is a harvest festival just like Lohri in Punjab. It is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya). According to Tamil calendar, it is a 4-day festival usually celebrated from 14 January to 17 January 2018. Pongal is mainly celebrated by the Tamil people across the world, especially in sub-continent. The day marks the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey northwards. The Pongal is mainly celebrated to convey appreciation for a successful harvest. The origin of the Pongal festival may date to more than 1000 years ago.

The Pongal is also known as Thai Pongal, Thai refers to the tenth month of the Tamil calendar and Pongal means festivity or celebration. This day coincides with Makar Sankranti which is celebrated throughout India, Nepal and Bangladesh. On this auspicious day, cooking Pongal is a traditional practice at Hindu temples during any part of the Temple Festival in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.The first day of Pongal is called as ‘Bhogi’ festival which is observed in honour of Lord Indra the ‘God of Rains and Clouds’.

On the second day, a sacred ceremony is conducted to please the Sun-God and other deities. This day is celebrated by cooking rice in milk in a new earthen pot in the outdoors. Mattu Pongal forms the third day of the Pongal festival celebrations and is entirely dedicated to cows.

The fourth day of Pongal celebrations marks the end of the Pongal celebrations known as ‘Kannum Pongal’. It is also called Maghi in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal amongst others.

