One of the most popular pornographic video-sharing website, Pornhub, which is the biggest and largest porn site on the Internet has recently shared their 2018’s end of the year review and it is extremely interesting! Just like every year, the porn site releases their end of year review which consists of all the facts, as well as the date which is something very interesting and amusing and the end of year review of 2018, is highly interesting and a must read! In 2018, Pornhub had 33.5 billion visits to the site which is 5 billion more than 2017!

Isn’t it unbelievable? Next, they revealed that in total, there were 30.3 billion searches for videos on the pornographic site which means 962 searches per second! Pornhub has also crossed 100 million daily average visitors which means more than 100 million people visit Pornhub on daily bases approximately. One of the most interesting things is that India is the third country which gets Pornhub the maximum traffic with UK, Japan and Canada and USA being in the top five list which gets Pornhub crazy traffic making it one of the most popular porn sites on the Internet.

When it comes to the longest time spent on Pornhub per visit, Philippines tops the list 13 minutes and 50 seconds per visit and India comes second last with 8 minutes and 23 seconds per visit which means that an Indian spends almost 8 minutes on Pornhub as soon as they log in to the website.

Another date review revealed that approximately 207,405 videos are watched on Pornhub each minute of the day. On an average, about 5 million videos were uploaded on Pornhub in 2018 which means that the porn site will never run out of new content and videos.

Per the video, there are almost 8 million comments with words like hot, sexy and love. The most searched porn remains Lesbian porn which has been topping the list for quite some time now which is then followed by hentai, milf and stepmom.

The Philippines once again topped the list with the evenest proportion of male-female and male visitors with 38% female visitors and 62% male visitors. If we have a look at India, it shows 30% female visitors and 70% male visitors.

Last but not least, on Valentine’s Day, the search increases by 7 % and why not!

