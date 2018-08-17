World biggest adult video streaming site Pornhub on August 15 Independence Day offered Indian visitors one-week free trial subscription of its premium membership. The website posted a banner on its official site that mentioned Jai Hind! 1 Free Week!

Interested users after clicking the banner would have been redirected to a new page through which they can get the one-week free trial membership. Apart from getting the one-week free trial membership, the page also had information about the process which user would like to know after their trial premium membership will end. The page had information about the costing ones the free membership would end.

Seeking to increase the userbase of Indians on its website by offering one-week free premium membership, Pornhub.com attempted this step. Taking into account the number of internet users in the country, millions of people in India have smartphones and internet connectivity in the country is also improving day-by-day, therefore in a situation like this, it was a calculated move by the adult site Pornhub to lure Indian users towards it site and increase its subscription.

With more people visiting the site using the free premium membership trial offer, may will register with the site and it could be assumed that if not all then some of them may like to try the paid version as well once the free trial membership had ended.

