If we take a deep dive into our country’s history, we would know that we have a rich heritage in handiwork. Handloom has been a part of our culture for years. Unfortunately, its demand has also been decreasing over the years. Our country is a home of expert weavers who work on a single piece for hours promising a perfect and exquisite finishing. Time and Money are two factors that stand against its growth. Since we all are too accustomed to a faster phase, we are often not good at waiting. Also, many prefer to buy clothes that are affordable and easily available.

Muslin fabric is considered one of the finest and delicate fabrics in the world. It is famous for its intricate crafting of details, designs and the quality of the fabric. Today, only a couple of people are left who are still continuing this art of making Muslin, mostly the older generation. Astonishingly, a twenty-two year old from Kolkata stepped up to keep the art living. Prerona Das Roy knew the value of Muslin fabrics and wanted people to acknowledge their importance. She took it on herself to spread the word and established the clothing brand ‘Label Prerona‘ to promote the Bengal Muslin. It is a transparent channel that connects the buyers and the makers.

Prerona Das Roy has always been fascinated with the clothing industry since childhood. She says that everything about the industry is interesting and has a unique aspect to it. She began her journey with the help of her parents and began promoting Bengal Muslin. She says that her biggest motivation was, because of watching her mother handspun since the early stage of her life. Her enthusiasm is the biggest inspiration for anyone entering any industry of their choice. Prerona shows the ‘Behind the Scenes’ of the whole process of making the Muslin fabric. She says that she is glad and content that she is contributing, even if it is a small one.

Prerona Das Roy believes that people must realize and understand the value of our heritage, art and culture. All the handworks are the result of immense hard work and sweat. For years, they have captured the essence of our human civilization and continue to do so. She states that it is our responsibility to ensure our treasure is not lost and cherish it for years to come while preserving it for future generations.