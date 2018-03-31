Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by devotees as the birthday of Lord Rama’s biggest devotee Hanuman. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the nation through his official Twitter handle. PM Modi shared the greetings to all the hanuman devotees and wished them happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by devotees as the birthday of Lord Rama’s biggest devotee Hanuman. The festival falls on the day 15 of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra every year. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the nation through his official Twitter handle. PM Modi shared the greetings to all the hanuman devotees and wished them happy Hanuman Jayanti. Along with Prime Minister, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister for Commerce and Industries Suresh Prabhu also wished the nation on Hanuman Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet said, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.” Union Minister Suresh Prabhu shared a tweet that quotes, “I bow down to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion and strength on the holy occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, My greetings to all.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also tweeted saying, My wishes to all Hanuman devotees on the Hanuman Jayanti.”

आप सभी को हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/lFxxnhoqhh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2018

आप सभी को श्रीराम भक्त हनुमान जी की जयंती पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 31, 2018

Greetings to all on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 31, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared her greetings through her post. Hanuman Ji is also known by many names like Pawan Putra, Anjali Nandan, and Sankat Mochan. As per the scripture was written by Sri Tulsidas, Hanuman was described as the biggest follower and devotee of Lord Shri Ram Chandra. Hanuman also played a major role in the fight between Ram and Ravana that signifies the victory of truth over evil. The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is religiously celebrated every year globally by the devotees of Hanuman.