With valentine's week around the corner, the streets are blooming with flowers, chocolates, teddy bears and all the eye candy articles. Celebrated on the 14 of February, Valentine's Day is highly awaited day of the year by the lovebirds and even the singles who are ready to mingle. All set to propose their love on 8 February, here are the latest message wishes, Shayari, quotes, wallpapers, stickers for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to wish Happy Propose Day.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. Originating as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world. This Day is rejoiced by young lovers who gift each other token of love in the form of roses, chocolates or teddy bears to exhibit their love.

Valentine’s day is basically divided into two parts where the first half before 14 February is considered as valentines week and the second half is Anti valentines week. The propose day marks as the second day of the valentines week where couples come together to display their love and affection for each other.

The schedule of Valentine’s week for this year is :

On Propose Day large numbers of youngsters give roses to propose to their girlfriend or boyfriend. Here are some wishes, Shayaris for your significant other on Propose day:

Messages:

I want to open a bank account in your heart in order to deposit all my love in it just for you. Happy Propose Day!

Love is a feeling which appears beautiful to me only when I am with you. I love you so much. Happy Propose Day!

All I want is to grow old with you and lie in your arms. I Love You.

Happy Propose Day

I believe that every beauty deserves appreciation. Darling, you are so beautiful inside out…..

Happy Propose Day!

You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever….

Happy Propose Day!

Wouldn’t It be a perfect crime If I stole your heart and you stole mine?

The best place for me is in your Heart I know there is no better place for me so can you be the love of my life? Will you be my Valentine?

I just wanted to say that I am in love with you will you be mine?

I want to spend my today, tomorrow, actually entire life with you, I wanna grow old with you. I love you. Happy Propose Day!

When you see me I feel a blush on your face. Yes, I have the same feelings for you. I love you. Happy Propose Day!

Shayari:

मुझे खामोश राहों मे तेरा साथ चाहिए,

तनहा है मेरा हाथ तेरा हाथ चाहिए…

जूनून -ए -इश्क़ को तेरी ही सौगात चाहिए,

मुझे जीने के लिए तेरी ही ज़ात चाहिए..

हम अपने प्यार का इज़हार इसलिए नहीं करते हैं ,

क्यूंकि हम उनकी हाँ या ना से डरते हैं ,

अगर उन्होंने कर दी हाँ तो हम ख़ुशी से मर जायेंगे ,

और अगर उन्होंने कर दी ना तो रो रो के मर जायेंगे !!!

यूँ तो सपने बहुत हसी होते है ,

पर सपनो से प्यार नहीं करते ,

चाहते तो तुम्हे हम आज भी है i,

बस इज़हार नहीं करते !!!

प्यार क्या है ना पूछो तुम मुझसे

क्या बताने से मान जाओगे?

यूं बताने से फायदा भी नहीं

कर के देखो तो जान जाओगे

तुझे एतबार करना है,

दिलो जान से प्यार करना है,

ख्वाहिश ज्यादा नहीं बस इतनी है मेरी,

की हर लमहे में तुझे अपना बना के रखना है।

I Love You

तेरी जरूरत है जिंदगी में मेरी,

तेरी चाहत है जिंदगी में मेरे,

कुछ ना मिले तो जी लेंगे,

पर तू ना मिलती तो नहीं चलेगी जिंदगी मेरी।

I Love You Jaan.

अपनी मोहब्बत से सजाना है तुझको,

कितनी चाहत है यह बताना है तुझको,

राहों में बिछा के मोहब्बत अपनी,

प्यार के सफर पर ले जाना है तुझको।

Photos:

Read More