She is currently headlining in the TV series Dev which is a combination of stories inspired by real-life events, the fictionalized investigative thriller plunges viewers into the world of Dev Anand Burman – a detective who is an enigma in himself. The actress is a trained dancer who even participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and gave some memorable performances. She is a beautiful face who recently got engaged to costar Kunal Verma who also stars in Dev.

She is steadily climbing the ladder in the TV industry and might soon make her debut in Bollywood. Many of her co-stars are already moving into movies like Mouni Roy. We hope to see her headlining in more shows and keep her beautiful smile flashing on our TV screens.