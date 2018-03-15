In the Annual Survey of India’s City-System (ASICS) for 2017, Pune has managed to secure the first place for best governance in the city. The IT hub of country Bangaluru disappointed as it was spotted in the last place. As per the survey, Pune scored 5.1 points out of 10 leaving behind Delhi 4.4 and Mumbai 4.2 points.

In the Annual Survey of India’s City-System (ASICS) for 2017, Pune has managed to secure the first place for best governance in the city. The survey was conducted among 23 cities of 20 states. As per the survey, Pune scored 5.1 points out of 10 leaving behind Delhi 4.4 and Mumbai 4.2 points. The list also included Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar and Surat where the survey was conducted. The survey was conducted by a non-profit organisation, Janaagraja Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

The number 1 spot was earlier tagged with Thiruvananthapuram and Pune was at the 9th rank but this time Pune took a long jump and managed to secure 1st position in the list. The survey evaluated many big points in 23 cities related to the quality of governance. The IT hub of country Bangaluru disappointed as it was spotted in the last place. With points between 3.0 to 3.3 Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Dehradun and Chennai were at the bottom of the list for best governance.

The survey evaluated 89 questions in the survey and then ranked 23 cities out of 20 states. The report is based on a study of urban bodies and an analysis of laws, policing and RTI information replies. Reporting to media persons Municipal Commissioner of Pune Kunal Kumar said that the efforts to join hands with public and making civic services better has resulted in a positive manner. The survey marked us on these services. He also added that online services and digital aide of services are liked by the people of the city and getting a good response.

