In Rajasthan's Udaipur, World Music festival is all set to return with its third edition from February 9. The Music festival is conceptualised and produced by SEHER and presented by Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Wonder Cement, and Rajasthan Tourism. The festival will have performances by Indian artists such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Bipul Chettri & the Travelling Band, and international artists including Maya Kamaty (France), Oi Dipnoi (Italy), Shubh Saran (US), and Flavia Coelho (Brazil).

Rajasthan’s lake city is ready to host for one of the biggest musical treats this season with the Udaipur World Music Festival all set to return with impressive bands and a line-up of renowned artists from all across the world. Conceptualised and produced by SEHER and presented by Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Wonder Cement, and Rajasthan Tourism, the three-day festival starts from February 9. Popularly for its grandeur and glamour, the show promises to be much bigger with strikingly beautiful venues and soulful performances by renowned bands and artists.

The festival which witnessed a footfall of more than 50,000 people visiting from different parts of the world during its last two editions, assures an interesting itinerary with artists from France, US, Nepal, Spain, Italy, Thailand and India giving music lovers a taste of jazz, classical, rock and pop music this edition. Music enthusiasts will be privy to live performances by famous bands like Txarango from Spain and Brazilian singer Flavia Coelho and many other artists who will be performing for the first time in the country.

Music connoisseurs will also get to enjoy soulful renditions by the lauded musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy from India and The Ransom Collective from the Philippines. Celebrating cultural diversity at its best, the festival will also provide a platform to local Rajasthani artistes along with an insightful exposure to the local communities. The event will host some of the most renowned music artistes including Italian musician Oi Dipnoi, Himalayan folk singer-songwriter Bipul Chettri, New York-based Indian guitarist and composer Shubh Saran, French musical artist Maya Kamaty, amongst others.

“It has been a fantastic experience to see tremendous response from music lovers in the past two editions. This year we have planned to take the festival to new levels with an eclectic line up of world musicians who will be performing during the festival. The festival is a celebration of myriad cultures, ethnicities and colorful traditions through music,” Festival Director Sanjeev Bhargava said in a statement.