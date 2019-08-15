Enjoy and celebrate the religious day of Raksha Bandhan with top 7 snacks and sweet items. Prepare any of the mentioned below food items to make your sibling's day memorable. Check below!

Raksha Bandhan is the festival of showering love to your brothers and sisters and making your bond with them even more stronger. Today, brothers and sisters are celebrating this auspicious day across the world. According to the Hindu calendar, this religious day of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon night of the monsoon season which is called Purnima in Hindi.

We all have a very inseparable bond with our siblings, however, we fight a lot with our brothers-sisters even on flightless issues and we become enemies with them at a moment, but the other moment we turn their saviors and feel protective about them. Unlike any other relation, this is how the relation between brothers and sisters is.

No festival is complete without sweets and flavor of different dishes. India being a country with subtle flavors of traditional and regional cuisines and a variety of dishes, it is quite difficult to even imagine an Indian festival without sweets and dishes. It’s Raksha Bandhan and most of you must have brought some really delicious food items and sweets for your siblings, but if your brother or sister is a health-conscious person who doesn’t like to eat food items purchased from a market shop then we have some scrumptious recipes you can prepare for your sibling and take a good care of their health.

Top 7 snacks and sweet items to make this auspicious day of your sibling even happier-

1. Kaale Chane Ke Kebab

2. Kaju Katli

3. Phirni

4. Dhokla

5. Dry fruit laddoo

6. Cocunut laddoo

7. Khandvi