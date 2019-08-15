Raksha Bandhan 2019: The bond between sisters and brothers is very strong which gets even stronger on the day of Raksha Bandhan when the sister ties rakhi on her brother's wrist. We always look for what to wear on the festive occasion to celebrate the auspicious day, check out some really stunning Bollywood inspired outfits below!

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters across the globe are celebrating it with full joy. Whenever Raksha Bandhan is around, we all get into all those childhood memories when we use to fight with our siblings despite our parents trying to stop us many times. All we do now is cherish those years back moments with our sisters and brothers and Raksha Bandhan is the best time for that.

Ever since childhood, one thing remained the same is that our wait for the festival to wear new clothes and dresses. It’s not something that we only use to wait during our childhood, even now we are same enthusiastic for our festival outfits.

Raksha Bandhan is a religious festival based on Hindu culture and celebrated by brothers and sisters across the world. The sister ties rakhi on the wrist of his brother and in return, the brother assures to protect her always and gift her something she likes.

To get an idea of some cool cloth-collections to choose for the festive day, we often look upon Bollywood celebrities and they give us some really good ideas that what outfit we can choose for the festival. Therefore, we have brought up some stunning attires and outfits which are influenced by Bollywood celebrities and that can brighten up your festival.