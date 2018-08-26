Raksha Bandhan 2018 or Rakhi is being celebrated throughout the country today, to bless the relationship of Brother's and Sisters. And to make this special occasion more lively and exciting, here are the five best all-time favourite songs that will rejuvenate the magic in brothers and sisters relationships.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in our country. It is also known as Rakhi and is observed mostly by the Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. Every year, the festival of Rakshabandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. And this year too, on the special occasion today, all the sisters are tying rakhi on their brother’s wrists, wishing to protect their brothers and in return receiving a gift from them.

However, it is obvious that to celebrate such an occasion, as we dance to the tune of beautiful songs in other traditional festivals in India, there are also many songs for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. And today, we should not miss the five best songs in our playlists that creates the effect of Rakhi and makes us recall all the precious moments and the journey since our birth with our brothers and sisters. Here are the top five songs that will make your Raksha Bandhan a memorable one:

Song: Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda

Film: Kaajal

Singer: Asha Bhosle

Song: Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai

Film: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) film

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Song: Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Film: Be-Imaan 1972

Singer: Asha Bhosle

Song: Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

Film: Chhoti Behan

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Song: Behana Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se Pyar Bandha Hai

Film: Resham Ki Dori (1974)

Singer: Asha Bhosle

