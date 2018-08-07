Raksha Bandhan 2018: Rakhi celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Saavan. This year, the auspicious day will fall on August 26. According to Hindu manuscripts, Ganesha's two sons Shubha and Labha were sad as they had no sister to celebrate the Rakhi with. Saint Narada persuaded Ganesha that a daughter will enrich him. Ganesha created a daughter and named her Santoshi Maa. Hence, the two sons of Ganesha had a sister to laud Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi, also known as Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 26, this year. Lauded on the full moon day or Purnima of the fourth month of the Hindu Calendar is popularly referred as Shravana or Saavan. According to Hindu manuscripts, Lord Vishnu was pleased by the Demon King Bali’s devotion towards him and in return granted Bali to guard his kingdom. Unhappy with Lord Vishnu’s decision to live in King Bali’s kingdom, Goddess Laxmi tied a thread to King Bali who in return granted her a wish, to which goddess Laxmi desired to return to Vaikuntha with her husband. On this day, people celebrate the bond between brother and sister share with love, affection and promises.

The festival of love is celebrated by Hindus as Rakhi in India, Nepal and Mauritius. Sisters tie thread around their brother’s wrist. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters. This year, the best time to tie Rakhi is the Pradosh Kaal and Aparahna.

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Date, Timing and Muhurat:

Date: 26th August

The auspicious thread tying lauded on Raksha Bandhan will start at 05:59am in the morning of August 26, 2018, and will end by 17:25pm in the evening of August 26.

Aparahan Muhurat – 13:39pm to 16:12pm

Purnima Tithi will begin on August 25 at around 15:16pm

Purnima Tithi will end on 17:25pm of August 26.

Bhadra will get over before sunrise on August 26, 2018.

