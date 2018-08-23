The festival of Rakhi is back again with lots of sweets, love and compassion. On this day, sisters and brothers share the bond. Sisters tie Rakhi to brothers and sweets are exchanged along with gifts. This year, Rakhi is going to be celebrated on August 26, Sunday.

This year Raksha Bandhan is going to be celebrated on August 26th. The traditional Hindu festival means knot of protection, which came into origin nearly 6000 years ago when Aryan created The Indus Valley Civilization. There are many historical pieces of evidence of Rakha Bandhan, the most popular is the story of Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun.

During the earlier times when Rajputs were fighting with Muslims. During the invasion of the Sultan of Gujarat, Rani Karnawati had sent a rakhi to Emperor Humayun. The other story is when Alexander The Great invaded India. Alexander’s wife who heard of Rakhi festival approached King Puru and then King Puru accepted his wife’s Rakhi.

You can share many gifts with your sisters and brothers on this day, such as sweets, clothes, jewellery and much more.

