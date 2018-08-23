Raksha Bandhan is a of celebration of love, compassion, and food. This year it is going to be celebrated on August 26. The festival depicts the affectionate bond between brothers and sisters. History says in the early ages Rishi tied a rakhi or a thread to the people who came seeking their blessings.

The festival was 1st popularised by the great writer and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to promote harmony and feeling of oneness

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is back again, and this time it will be celebrated on August 26th with lots of gifts, sweets, love and happiness. The beautiful festival celebrates the affectionate bond between brothers and sisters, which is immensely celebrated in India. Though most of us are familiar with the rituals of the festival, little is known about the significance of it.

The very name, Raksha Bandhan, means ‘a bond of protection’. On this day, brothers promise their sisters to protect them from all harms and troubles, and sisters pray to the almighty to protect their brothers from evil. The festival comes on the Shravan Purnima which comes generally in the month of August.

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Top 5 Rakhi gift ideas for sister

Though the festival depicts a sacrosanct relationship between brothers and sisters, history says in the early ages Rishi tied a rakhi or a thread to the people who came seeking their blessings. Sometimes, they tie the thread to themselves to protect them from the evil.

Some people tie rakhi to their neighbours and close friends signifying a beautiful and friendly relationship among them all.

The festival was 1st popularised by the great writer and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to promote harmony and feeling of oneness.

Besides the significance of this auspicious occasion, it is an occasion of colours, love, food, cultural and spiritual values.

The values and sentiments attached to the rituals of this festival signify the beauty of harmony and peace coexistence.



ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak 2018: 6 sweet delicacies that will add joy to the festival

ALSO READ: Happy Bakra Eid wishes and messages in English: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and shayari to wish Eid UL Adha

Read More