Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandhan is falling on August 15 this year, here are some amazing rakhi ideas that girls can purchase for their brothers.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandha, which is known as one of the most popular festivals of Hindu religion falls on August 15, 2019. Ahead of the festival, the markets and street vendors are flooded with different types of rakhis. Almost each and every sister spends a lot of money on rakhi’s but sometimes they even don’t find the desired product at a suitable price. Here we are presenting some amazing ideas that will help you buy the best rakhis for your beloved brother.

The best thing about this festival is the exchange of gifts and rakhis. Girls begin their preparation before a month just to find the best for their brothers. If you want some unique rakhis you can scroll down to see the different types of rakhis.

This year Raksha Bandhan is falling on August 15, colliding with Independence day, the enthusiasm has increased twice for the festival. On this day, according to Hindu spirituality, the sister ties a thread on his brother’s wrist while praying for his long life, in turn, to which the brother promises to protect her the entire life.

1. Silver Rakhi

2. Kundan Rakhi

3. Gold Rakhi

4. Bead Rakhi

5. Gemstone Rakhi

6. Zari Rakhi

7. Flower Rakhi

8. Reshmi Rakhi

9. Ston Rakhi

10. Customized rakhi