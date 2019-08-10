Raksha Bandhan, this festival comes with a lot of emotions and customized rakhi is one of the best ways to express your love and emotions. So, here are the best online stores to purchase customized rakhi for your beloved brothers

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that centralizes the bond of brother and sister. This Hindu festival is flooded with emotions, love, and care between brother and sister and every sister loves her brother in a unique way and to express her love for her brother every sister has her unique way and this Raksha Bandhan to express the uniqueness of the relationship many sisters are opting customized rakhi for her brother and internet is giving many options for the same.

Online shopping is on heights these days because visiting the market is getting difficult due to the busy schedule of people and as online shopping provides you the ocean of options in a single click and on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan many people are opting online rakhi as online they get many options for rakhi and gifts as well and it also provides ease of delivering your rakhi anywhere you want and some stores are even open for international deliveries which are very convenient and is bridging the distance gap in the relations.

Here are some online stores with noticeable designer rakhi and with options of customized rakhi and all in the budget.

RaakhiBazaar.com

This online store gives you many options for rakhi, it also provides rakhi combos where you get options like chocolate with rakhi, sweets with rakhi, rakhi with flowers, rakhi with cakes, and many more. It provides an international delivery option and express delivery option too.

Ferns and Petals

This store is available both online and offline so it gives you the liberty of booking things online and collecting from the store or else you can order your rakhi at your doorstep.

Floweraura.com

This online website provides delivery pan India and has many varieties of rakhi for every age group.

1800giftportal.com

This online store is open for gifts and rakhi order and it promises delivery within one day of order and they provide a toll-free number through which order can be booked and also the WhatsApp number to avail bookings on WhatsApp.

Rakhi.in

This online store provides many options for rakhi and it delivers all over India.