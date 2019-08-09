Raksha Bandhan 2019 Date & Time in India: This year the popular Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Independence day- August 15, 2019. For Raksha Bandhan muhurat and time 2019 read inside.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Date & Time in India: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over India and South Asia. It is the festival which reinforces the bond between a brother and a sister. The festival will be celebrated this year on August 15, 2019, where sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist. The bond between brother and sister is very pure and there are many stories as to how did the festival originate.

A simple method for celebrating Rakhi is by offering Sun God water early in the morning, then praying in the temple of your house, collect items for Raksha Bandhan and in a clean silver plate keep urn, coconut, betel nut, Kalava, roli, sandalwood, akshat, curd, rakhi and sweets in it. And with this light, a ghee lamp on the plate and continue with the festivities of tying rakhi.

This year the auspicious muhurat to tie Rakhi on your brother’s wrist is from 5:53 am to 6 in the evening. The duration of Rakshah Bandhan ceremony is 12 hours 6 minutes and for the Aparahna time muhurat is from 1:43 pm to 4:20 pm, the duration for this ceremony is 2 hours 37 minutes. The Raksha Bandhan Badhra is to get over before the sunrise. Purnima Tithi begins from 03:45 pm on August 14 to 5:59 pm on August 15, 2019.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Date & Time in India

Raksha Bandhan ceremony: 5:53 am to 5:59 pm

Aparahan time Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 1:43 pm to 4:20 pm

Purnima tithi begins: 3:45 pm at August 14, 2019

Purnima tithi ends: 5:59 pm at August 15, 2019

Rakhi is not just a thread but a pure sacred relation between the two. Well, if you are wondering what gift to give to your brothers and sisters? Don’t worry we are here to help you.

