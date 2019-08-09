Raksha Bandhan 2019: Ties the thread according to the zodiac signs and their colours, purchase luck for your brother by understanding the role of colours and zodiac signs. Here are the following suggestions for selecting the best color of Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival which is celebrated by every brother and sister of the Hindu religion. It is a festival of mythological beliefs and religious values. This year the significance of this festival enhances with the colour of Rakhi as per the zodiac sign.

Sister ties the thread on his brother’s arm to protect him, she can make it even more powerful by considering the colour of Rakhi. So, on this Raksha Bandhan purchase the rakhi of your zodiac colour and make it lucky for your brother. Here are the details of the colours according to the zodiac signs, know more about its significance on this Raksha Bandhan.

Aries: People born in between March 21 and April 19, should purchase red or yellow colour Raki for the better future of their brothers.

Taurus: People born in between 20 April to 20 May should tie the rakhi of white colour. This will bring happiness and prosperity in your life.

Gemini: Lucky colours are green and white for these zodiac signs. It will mark the success in your life.

Cancer: To bring out the happiness in your life the people of zodiac signs must try the Rakhi of White, green or yellow colour.

Leo: People born in between 23 July and 22 August should tie the Rakhi of pink, yellow and green colour. These zodiac sign people are angry in nature, so by following these rakhi colours, you can control the anger.

Virgo: Lucky colours for this zodiac sign are white, green and yellow. It will remove the defect falling on your stars.



Libra: Blue, green and white are the best colours for the native of this zodiac sign. Chanting mantra will make it more significant.

Scorpio: People of this zodiac signs are highly recommended to choose colors like blue, red, yellow, dark red or maroon.

Sagittarius: Yellow, Red, Green are the best colours for the native of these zodiac signs. It will enhance the love in relationships.

Capricorn: People born in between 22 December and 19 January, can purchase the Rakhi of white or light blue. It will embrace you with a flow of positive energy.

Aquarius: Such people are auspicious so they must tie the rakhi of red, blue and white colours.

Pisces: Yellow, white and green are the best colours for Pisces natives.