Raksha Bandhan 2019: Mega Indian festival, Rakshabandhan is about to arrive next week. If you are searching for exciting gifts for your brother or sister, check this article.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Here comes the most awaited festival of Indian mythology that is Rakshabandhan, influenced by Hindu religion. This year Raksha Bandhan is held on August 15. The markets of Indian streets are already filled with a variety of gifts, sweets, and decorated Rakhis’.

If you are wondering about the gift ideas for your dear brother or sister, then just relax, here we have some awesome gift ideas for you. Scroll down to know more about Raksha Bandhan and see the fabulous gift ideas.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which is the symbol of love and affection of brother and sister. On this day, sisters ties a thread on his brother’s wrist named Rakhi, there is the belief that this thread or Rakhi protects the brother and in return to which brother promises her sister to always protect her. The word Rakshabandhan or Raksha Bandhan itself means to share the bond of care, love, and protection. This rakhi always unites the brothers and sisters, and also protect their endearing relationship.

Raksha Bandhan falls in the month of August, which is basically the last day of Saavan, according to Hindu calendar. This festival is celebrated in almost all states of the country with different names like

Rakri, Saluno, and Silono.

Gift Ideas:

1. Customized Mugs, bracelets, caps, keyrings.



2. Wallets



3. Chocolates



4. Earings



5.Bracelets



6. Watch



7. Photo Collage



8. Shoes



9. T-Shirts



10. Sweets