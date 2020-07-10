Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date & time, Shubh muhurat: Learn about the date and timings of Rakhshabandhan 2020: How to do Pooja and mantras to chant while tying Rakhi to your sibling.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date & time: Raksha Bandhan, or commonly known as Rakhi, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Central India. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a ‘rakhi’ (band) to their brothers’ hand to symbolise sibling relationship, which is based on the foundation of love and care.

While tying the rakhi, sisters wish for their brothers’ prosperity, health and wealth, and their brothers promise to care and protect their sisters, no matter the situation. Sweets and gifts are exchanged to celebrate the festival.

Rakhi falls on the last day of Hindu Calendar’s month Shraavana, which is on Monday, 3rd August 2020. According to several astrologers, this year’s date is very auspicious, reason being Bhadra will remain on the day of Raksha bandhan till 9:29 am.

Mantras and Aartis for Raksha Bandhan:

Start of Rakhi Purnima : 2/08/2020 at 9:48 pm

Shubh Mahurat for Rakhi Ceremony: 05:49 am – 06:01pm (11 hours 49 minutes)

Apharan Time Duration : 01:57 pm – 04:28 pm (2 hours 41 minutes)

Pradosh Time Duration : 07:10 pm – 09-17 pm (2 hours 7 minutes)

End of Rakhi Purnima : 3/08/2020 at 9:48 pm

Significance of Rakhi festival:

The day brings the prospect of abundance of money and food for the people celebrating the festival. It is said that the ‘sacred thread’ tied by the sister keeps the innocent love and nurturing nature between siblings intact. Folklore has it that Draupadi had tied rakhi to Lord Krishna in her childhood.