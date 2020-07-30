Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: This year Raksha Bandhan is on August 3, find beautiful lines and quotes to share as messages and status on Raksha Bandhan 2020 here.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular cultural festivals in India. This festival celebrates the eternal love of siblings. The literal meaning of the word Raksha is Protection and that if Bandhan is Bond. The bond of a brother and sister comprises of a million emotions that include care, jealousy, love, possessiveness, etc. On this day, the brother promises to always protect his sister.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed in the month of August on full moon day, which is also called as Shravana Purnima as per the Hindu calendar. On the day of this festival, the sister ties a sacred thread on the wrist of his brother in the form of her love and in return the brother pledges to guard and protect the sister through all odds that might ever come across the life of his sister.

This day, the family members take a bath early in the morning and wear their good clothes for the celebrations. The sister prepares a pooja thali with roli and rice grains for tilak, the sacred rakhi threads to tie on the wrist of their brother, Diya and incense sticks (agarbattis) for the pooja ritual, and, sweets.

The sister lights up the diya and the agarbatti and performs the aarti ritual with her brother, applies tilak on his forehead and ties a rakhi (the sacred thread) on his wrist. The brother gives a gift to the sister as a token of his love along with the promise of protecting her throughout life.

We have mentioned some quotes, lines, photos and videos below that you may use as rakhi wishes, and, Facebook status to wish your loved ones.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes:

The knot of that thread tied to the hand of her brother is a knot of love, care, support, respect and security. Happy Rakhi!

That one Rakhi has a strong power to prove my love for you. And that one Rakhi proves your sense of security towards me. Happy Rakhi!

A plate filled with sweets and Rakhi says it’s the time of the year to show your endless love to your siblings. Happy Rakhi!

Happy Rakhi from mine to yours, let’s celebrate the journey of our childhood together and enjoy this beautiful festival!

The day to gorge on sweets and have lots of fun has arrived. Wishing you a very happy Rakhi, dear sister.

May God grant you a happy, long and healthy life. Happy Rakhi, dear sister!

There is not a dull moment when you are around. Happy Rakhi, sis.

The best gift mom and dad gave me is a wonderful sister like you. Happy Rakhi, sis!

Dear sister, you are my best friend and I would never want to part from you. Happy Rakhi!

No one understands me as you do. You are my closest ally and the one in whom I can place my complete trust. Happy Rakhi, dear sister!

