Raksha Bandhan 2019: A festival of love Rakshan Bandhan praises the bond between sister and brother. This year makes a green choice and opts for eco-friendly plantable rakhis this time.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: This Raksha Bandhan spread the seed of love by opting for eco-friendly plantable rakhis

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandhan is a festival of the symbolic bond between brother and sister, celebrated by Hindus all over India. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan sisters tie the rakhi around brothers wrist whereas brothers give gifts to their sister and promise them to protect them in every situation.

The rakhis use on Raksha Bandhan mostly are made of plastic which is non-biodegradable material. Usually, people after festival discard rakhis with other waste items which then lands up in landfills like other garbage. And this affects the environment badly which causes animals suffering from gastrointestinal tract problem.

Instead of traditional rakhis, we can use plantable rakhis, which are biodegradable and sprout into a plant. Spread the seed of love on this Raksha Bandhan, makes a green choice and help the environment to be healthy for loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Check out the starts up for plantable rakhis in attempts to make the festival waste-free:

21 fools

Divyanshu Asopa invented the Beej Kapas a different kinda paper which grows into a plant when sowed in the soil. He also manufactures various plantable products including calendars rakhis and wedding cards under the brand name of 21 fools.

Be Abhika

Be Abhika, a Delhi based on starts up that makes jewellery and accessories into the quirky rakhis. The founders last year decided to make something different and hence, plantable rakhis were born.

BioQ Eco solutions

Saurabh Mehta started bioQ Eco Solutions in 2017, with the idea of re-designing daily products using sustainable materials. From eco-friendly stationery, today the team has ventured into making plantable rakhis.

Pepaa

Divya and Vishnu from Tamil Nadu made rakhis using sed bomb, seed paper, and raw materials. Each rakhi has Tulsi infused in it and seeds sprout within 10 days once the rakhi is planted.

Ba No Batwo (Grand’s Purse)

Gargi Parmar Bhale, founder of Ba No Batwo uses clays seeds and natural colors to make eco-friendly rakhis.