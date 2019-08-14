Raksha Bandhan 2019: Its a traditional festival of Hindu religion which praises the bond between brother and sister. Let's look at the history and mythology of the festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: The bond between brother and sister is extremely special, and the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to praise that bond of love. As per the tradition, a sister ties Rakhi around his brother wrist and brother gifts something to his sister, where Rakhi indicates that the brother has to protect her sister in every situation of life.

This festival is celebrated all over India between July and August, on the full moon. And this time this festival will be celebrated on August 15, which is also the Independence Day of the country.

The festival of bonds Raksha Bandhan has beautiful history and mythology which can make you love this festival more.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Mythology

According to the Hindu religion, once Lord Krishna cut his finger while eating sugarcane then his wife Rukmini and Sathyabama rushed to get the bandage, where Draupadi rushed to Lord Krishna tore her saree and wrapped around his finger.

Lord Yama, the god of death, had a sister the Yamuna, who used to tie a thread on his brother’s wrist on every Shravan Purnima and then it becomes the tradition for sisters to tie rakhi on brother’s wrist for their long and healthy life. And brother gives her a promise to protect her in every situation of life and also gift her.

One of the incidents of Rakhi that can blow your mind is that when Chittor was ruled by Rajputs, Rani Karnawati was the queen of the kingdom. That time Bahadur Shah of Mewar decided to attack Chittor, meanwhile, Rani Karnawati sent a Rakhi to Humayun, the Mughal ruler, asking for help. Humayun was touched and tried to help them but he got late and couldn’t save them. As Rani Karnawati and all the women of Chittor committed suicide to save their honor.