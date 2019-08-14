Raksha Bandhan 2019 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: Rakhsha Bandhan is the festival of the special bond between brother and sister. Check out Raksha Bandhan gif images, photos, wallpapers, facebook status, and WhatsApp stickers to wish your brother and sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2019 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: One of the famous festival of Hindus which appreciates the bond between brother and sister. Its is celebrated all over India between July and August on the full moon. This time the festival will be celebrated with Independence Day i.e. August 15.

According to the Hindu religion, once while eating sugarcane Lord Krishna cut his finger then his wife Rukmini and Sathyabama rushed to get the bandage to help him out, whereas Draupadi rushed to Lord Krishna tore her saree and wrapped around his finger. Since that day the festival is being celebrated among Hindus to praise the love and bond between brother and sister.

The bond which praises love between brother and sister is extremely special.

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest sister. Our sisters are the God gift to us, we are lucky that we have the opportunity to wish them.

One of the famous incidents of Rakhi took place when Rani Karnawati and all the women of Chittor committed suicide to save their honor. Chittor was ruled by Rajputs, Rani Karnawati was the queen of the kingdom. That time Bahadur Shah of Mewar decided to attack Chittor, meanwhile, Rani Karnawati sent a Rakhi to Humayun, the Mughal ruler, asking for help. Humayun was touched and tried to help them but he got late and couldn’t save them.