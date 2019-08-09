Raksha Bandhan Songs: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brother and sister. Check out best Bollywood songs to listen on this occasion.

Raksha Bandhan Songs: Raksha Bandhan is a traditional festival of Hindus which is celebrated all over India between July and August, on the full moon.Its a festival of love and appreciation which is celebrated to honor the precious bond that exists between brother and sister.

On this occasion of Raksha Bandhan sister tie rakhi around the wrist of their brother. In return, the brother gives gifts to their sister and a promise to protect her in every situation.

The story of Raksha Bandhan according to Hindu religion is that Lord Krishna cut his finger while eating sugarcane while his wife Rukmini and Sathyabama rushed to get the bandage, Draupadi rushed to the lord Krishana tore her saree and wrapped around the finger. From that day Raksha Bandhan became the festival of Hindus

This year festival falls on August 15, the day which is also celebrated by Indians as Independence day.

Check out some best Hindi songs:

The songs Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda from film Kaajal (1995) starring Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, and Meena kumari, is best suitable for this occasion. The song was composed by Asha Bhosle.

Another song Dekh Sakta Hoon from film Majboor (1974) which was composed by multitalented Kishore Kumar. This movie was directed by Ravi Tandon and Amitabh Bachchan played a lead role in the movie.

A song Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se Pyar Bandha Hai from film Resham (1974) starring Dharmendra, Saira, and Kumud Chugani, is perfectly fit to the festival Raksha Bandhan.

A superhit song Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa from the film Beimaan (1972) composed by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar.



A soul touching song Chanda Re Mere Bhaiya Se Kehna from Lata Mangeshkar can leave your watery eye.